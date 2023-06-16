Online Gaming Companies Directed by Government to Withhold Tax at Source for Player Winnings Claims

According to guidelines issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, online gaming companies will now have the responsibility of deducting taxes at the source if players claim their net winnings, including bonuses and incentives. However, the agency clarified that bonuses and incentives will not be taxed if they are not claimed or withdrawn.

To calculate net winnings, the amount withdrawn by a customer from their account will be subtracted from the sum total of deposits and opening balance at the beginning of the year.

Currently, the net winnings of a player on online gaming platforms are subjected to a 30 percent tax rate. However, if the amount withdrawn by a player is less than Rs. 100 ($1.22) per month, online gaming companies will not be required to deduct taxes on those winnings.

In December 2022, it was reported that a panel of state finance ministers had not yet submitted their report on the taxation of the booming online gaming sector. This report is crucial in determining how the levies should be imposed. The panel has been deliberating on whether to impose federal tax solely on the profits of firms or on the value of the entire pool of money collected from participants. Officials stated that reaching a consensus in December was unlikely.

Real-money online games have gained immense popularity in the country, attracting foreign investors such as Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, who have supported local gaming startups like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, known for their fantasy cricket games.

