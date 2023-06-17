New Findings in Psychological Research Provide Enhanced Methods of Encouraging People to Discover Beauty in Pain

Long-form narratives offer valuable insights into how individuals overcome adversity and grow.

getty



A recent study published in the Journal of Research of Personality underscores the importance of sharing personal stories of adversity in order to fully comprehend one’s personal growth. The study emphasizes the significance of writing and narrating the journey of overcoming adversity from a first-person perspective.

While questionnaires are commonly used to measure “adversarial growth,” psychologist Laura Blackie of the University of Nottingham wanted to explore alternative methods that provide more accurate insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Questionnaires intended to assess adversarial growth have been criticized by researchers due to their limitations,” says Blackie. “We wanted individuals to have the opportunity to describe their experiences in their own words, without being explicitly asked to evaluate whether the events had a positive or negative impact on them.”

According to Blackie, questionnaires fall short in measuring adversarial growth for several reasons:

They require individuals to compare their past and present selves, which is a complex and mentally taxing process that often lacks consistency. They are biased towards positive framing, forcing individuals to view their adversarial experiences in a positive light, even if they don’t necessarily want to. They directly inquire about changes, preventing participants from arriving at the concept of adversarial growth on their own.

On the other hand, Blackie highlights three advantages of using narrative methods:

Narratives are not limited by the structure of questionnaires. Narratives consider the individual’s subjective experience of adversity, allowing for unique expressions of adversarial growth as individuals share their personal perspectives on how the experience has added meaning or value to their lives. Narratives capture information that would require multiple questionnaires. By allowing individuals to freely express their thoughts and delve into the “hows” and “whys” of their adversarial growth, narratives provide a deeper understanding compared to rigid questionnaires.

ADVERTISEMENT

To explore the impact of these advantages on people’s perspectives of adversarial growth, Blackie’s study asked 411 participants from college and community samples to write a narrative about a highly challenging experience and complete a self-report questionnaire on adversarial growth.

Interestingly, the study revealed novel expressions of adversarial growth within people’s narratives that were missing or poorly explored in questionnaires.

“For instance, we discovered that individuals discussed adversarial growth as a newfound prioritization of their health and well-being,” explains Blackie. “This encompassed various aspects, such as addressing personal weaknesses, learning to value and appreciate oneself, and distancing oneself from activities or individuals that negatively impacted their health or emotional well-being.”

According to Blackie, this newfound knowledge can bring more depth and innovation to discussions around adversarial growth. It may even lead to the development of improved questionnaires that encompass a broader range of dimensions related to adversarial growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

For individuals struggling to find the silver lining in difficult experiences, Blackie advises against forcing oneself to find positivity in pain.

“Our study showed that 52-64% of participants from college students and online community samples reported no form of adversarial growth,” she highlights. “These percentages suggest that adversarial growth is not necessarily a common or expected outcome following adversity. People should not feel pressured or obligated to transform or become better versions of themselves after facing adverse and challenging experiences in their lives.”

An in-depth interview with Laura Blackie discussing her latest research can be found here.