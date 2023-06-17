Newly Discovered Duck-Billed Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Chile

Credit: Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg2456



Scientists have made an exciting discovery in Chile, uncovering the remains of a previously unknown species of herbivorous dinosaur in the southern hemisphere. This find challenges existing beliefs about the range of duck-billed dinosaurs.

The newly discovered dinosaur, named Gonkoken nanoi, was around four meters long and weighed approximately a ton. It lived 72 million years ago in what is now Chilean Patagonia. Alexander Vargas, director of the paleontological network at the University of Chile, explained that these dinosaurs had a slender appearance and could adjust their posture between bipedal and quadrupedal to reach vegetation at different heights.

This discovery has revealed that Chilean Patagonia served as a refuge for ancient species of hadrosaurs, a type of duck-billed dinosaur that was commonly found in North America, Asia, and Europe during the Cretaceous period. The presence of these dinosaurs in such a remote southern location has surprised scientists, who are eager to understand how their ancestors arrived there.

Gonkoken nanoi, the fifth dinosaur species discovered in Chile, was first found in 2013, initiating a decade-long investigation. Its name, derived from the Tehuelche language spoken by the region’s indigenous people, means “similar to a wild duck or a swan.”

