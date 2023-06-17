Netflix Games maintains an impressive collection with an array of choices

The diversity of games available on Netflix is often overlooked, but the streaming giant actually has a solid lineup. From exclusive titles like Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, Krispee Street, and the Toronto-made Laya’s Horizon to popular console and PC ports like Immortality and the Montreal-made Spiritfarer and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, there’s something for everyone. Currently, there are over 60 playable games on Netflix, with more on the way.

Upcoming releases include OXENFREE II: Lost Signals on July 12, The Queen’s Gambit Chess on July 25, Cut the Rope Daily on August 1, Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed (coming soon), and Paper Trail (coming soon).

Recently, at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, Netflix showcased five games that demonstrated the platform’s variety. Here are my impressions of each game.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals:

Netflix’s biggest title at the event was the sequel to the acclaimed graphic adventure game Oxenfree. The sequel will be exclusive to Android and iOS devices on Netflix Games, in addition to the previously confirmed PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions. The story takes place five years after the first game and follows a new character named Riley. The gameplay is minimal, focusing more on mystery and atmosphere, making it accessible for all audiences, especially on mobile.

Cut the Rope Daily:

Cut the Rope is a physics-based web and mobile game where the goal is to feed a little creature by removing ropes attached to a hanging candy. The game introduces obstacles and gimmicks as you progress. This version of Cut the Rope is designed for daily play, providing a new game each day. It’s a clever way to offer bite-sized content regularly and will be a nice addition to the catalogue.

Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed:

This turn-based RPG from Gameloft Toronto features Lego characters in an original story. Players form a party of quirky characters and engage in combat against zany villains. While not particularly deep, the charm of the attacks and animations make it appealing for all ages. The game allows players to recruit recognizable minifigs over time, adding to the fun.

Paper Trail:

Set in a paper world, Paper Trail has players guide a young academic named Paige as she embarks on her studies. The gameplay involves folding the environment using touch screen controls to clear a path. The puzzles are solid, and the representative showed a sizzle reel of more elaborate puzzles, making it a captivating mobile game.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess:

Based on the popular Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit Chess allows players to immerse themselves in the world of chess. The game offers various difficulty settings and tutorials, catering to players of all skill levels. Even without prior knowledge of the show, the game is a great way to improve chess skills.

Netflix Games are included in a Netflix membership, starting at $5.99/month in Canada, with no additional ads or microtransactions.





