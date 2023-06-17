MachineGames Reportedly Developing Another Unannounced Title That Differs from Wolfenstein 3 and Indiana Jones

MachineGames, the Zenimax-owned Swedish studio, is reportedly working on a new unannounced game that is neither Wolfenstein 3 nor the upcoming Indiana Jones title. This information was shared by Timur222, a well-known gaming industry job spotter, on Twitter. The tweet states that MachineGames is working on a mysterious project, confirmed by a developer who left the studio in 2021 as “NOT Wolfenstein 3.” This news is particularly exciting as both the rumored Wolfenstein and Indiana Jones games are already ambitious undertakings for the studio.

Earlier indicators suggested that MachineGames may be hinting at Wolfenstein 3, with a job listing seeking assistance in creating new AAA titles, specifically mentioning a passion for first-person immersive games and experience in animating quadruped characters. Additionally, both MachineGames and Pete Hines have dropped hints about a Wolfenstein sequel in recent years.

While Timur222 may not be considered a renowned insider or leaker, he has a track record of spotting interesting job listings and uncovering additional details about games through job descriptions and resumes. Just this week, he revealed a former Ubisoft project manager’s description stating that Skull and Bones has a budget cap of over $120 million. He also discovered intriguing information about Hogwarts Legacy, which reportedly exceeded Warner Bros.’ initial sales expectations.

What are your thoughts on MachineGames’ new unannounced project? Do you think it could be something entirely different from Wolfenstein and Indiana Jones? Share your speculations in the comments below.

