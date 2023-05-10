‘Mean Girls The Musical’: Auli’i Cravalho Excited to Play Janis Ian in the Production

Mean Girls, written by comedian Tina Fey, became a cultural phenomenon in 2004 and fans still frequently quote the movie today. It was no surprise when a musical version was brought to Broadway in 2017. Now, the movie-turned-musical is being adapted into a movie musical, and with each new casting announcement, excitement grows for both Broadway and Mean Girls fans.

The story centers around Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan in the original movie and Angourie Rice in the new film adaptation, as she adjusts to a new high school in America after transferring from Africa. She befriends Damien and Janis, but the high school dynamics eventually lead to conflict between Cady and the popular girls, led by Regina George, played by Reneé Rapp.

In the upcoming movie musical adaptation, Auli’i Cravalho of Moana fame will play Janis Ian, Cady’s best friend. Recently, Cravalho talked about the adaptation and working with her fellow cast members, including Rapp and Jaquel Spivey, on the musical’s pre-records. She also spoke about her excitement for the musical’s directing team, who have a strong background in music, and for Fey’s involvement in the project.

Rapp, who played Leighton in the Max series Sex Lives of College Girls, originated the role of Regina George on Broadway and will reprise her role for the movie musical. Spivey, known for his work in A Strange Loop on Broadway, will also star.

Until more details are released, fans can look forward to seeing Mean Girls the Musical and enjoying its talented cast.

Check out our interview with Amanda Seyfried, who starred in the original Mean Girls, below: