Within a few months of its launch, Bharti Airtel’s 5G network reached 2 million customers in Mumbai.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday that, within seven months of its launch, its 5G network in Mumbai has reached a milestone of 2 million customers.

Airtel also disclosed that Mumbai is the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas.

“Bharti Airtel today announced that it has welcomed 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai thus far. This remarkable growth has occurred in just 7 months from launching the service,” the company said.

5G coverage is spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar, and every other corner of the city.

Reacting to this, Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are thrilled to have 2 million plus customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience”.

Airtel’s 5G service is available in over 3,500 cities and towns throughout India. The company recently exceeded the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationwide and is on schedule to cover every town and rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.

In March, Bharti Airtel surpassed Reliance Jio with 5G roll-out, expanding its network to an additional 235 cities to reach 500 cities in total. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced the expansion of its ultra high-speed 5G network to 406 cities to date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.