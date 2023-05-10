Cockatoos Demonstrate Tool Use for Obtaining Food, Similar to Humans and Chimps | Science

Goffin’s cockatoos have been found to use tools and plan ahead in completing tasks. Unlike most animals, very few species use tools, and even fewer have the ability to plan ahead to carry the appropriate tools for a task. However, a recent study published in Current Biology shows that these charismatic birds can choose and carry tools to complete a task, and can even adapt their tool use based on changing circumstances. The study found that the birds carried a sharp stick and a scoop to retrieve a cashew inside a box, successfully completing the task. This ability to use and carry tools is regarded by scientists as a sign of higher cognitive ability, and has previously been observed in primates, crows, and sea otters. The study’s authors note that their extensive work with Goffin’s cockatoos may have only scratched the surface of animal behavior, and suggest that other animals may also exhibit extraordinary behaviors that have yet to be fully explored.





