Marvel Fans Remain Perplexed Regarding the ‘Hulk’ Licensing Situation

via Marvel Studios

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are eagerly celebrating the availability of The Incredible Hulk on Disney Plus. However, it’s important to note that while the movie is now streaming on the platform, the character of Bruce Banner and the rights to the Hulk are still held by Universal. Nevertheless, the legacy of the film and its impact on the MCU continue to resonate subtly.

In other Marvel news, the Secret Invasion director has raised eyebrows with a statement about the show’s departure from the source material. The chemistry between Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel inspired the concept of Secret Invasion, diverging from the comics and potentially impacting the show’s reception. Some fans wonder if Marvel’s experimentation with projects has resulted in a decline in quality in recent years.

Sony has also made headlines with its plans for two upcoming Marvel releases. While details are scarce, these films could include a new Venom installment, another Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, and even a rumored fourth movie featuring Tobey Maguire. These releases will compete with other highly anticipated films, but the popularity of Spider-Man is expected to draw audiences.