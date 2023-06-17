New insights about frog calls uncovered with the help of citizen science

Banjo frogs are a group of four closely related species found in Western Australia, Tasmania, and along the east coast, up to north Queensland. Credit: Dr Jodi Rowley.



We all know the familiar “ribbit” of a frog’s call, but did you know that individual frogs have distinct accents?

Researchers at UNSW Sydney and the Australian Museum have analyzed the calls of nearly 700 frogs using data collected by citizen scientists. This data, obtained from the FrogID project, challenges a common theory about animal calls.

Grace Gillard, lead author of the study and researcher at UNSW, and Dr. Jodi Rowley, a herpetologist from the Australian Museum, discovered that the variation in frog calls is not strongly related to habitat structure, contrary to previous expectations.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Zoology, suggest that the evolution of banjo frog advertisement calls has been influenced by various factors, such as noise from other animals or anthropogenic noise. They have also demonstrated the effectiveness of using citizen science data to examine ecological theories on a large scale.

The Acoustic Adaptation Hypothesis

Animal communication, especially through vocalizations, plays a crucial role in their survival and fitness. Frog calls, in particular, are unique to each individual and serve as an accurate means of identification.

Within a species, frogs have different advertisement calls, similar to accents in human language. However, the reasons behind this variation in frog calls remain largely unknown.

One theory, known as the Acoustic Adaptation Hypothesis, proposes that animals adapt their vocalizations to optimize sound transmission through their habitat. The surrounding environment, including its structure and characteristics, influences the transmission of sound waves, potentially causing disruptions in communication.

To test this hypothesis, Gillard and Rowley examined the banjo frogs, a group of four closely related species found across diverse habitats in Australia.

Analyzing the Calls of Nearly 700 Frogs

Previous research on frog calls had limitations due to small sample sizes. In contrast, Gillard and Rowley leveraged the extensive dataset from the FrogID project, which collects frog call recordings from citizen scientists across the country.

By analyzing nearly 700 banjo frog calls spanning over 1.7 million km^2, the researchers found that the variation in banjo frog advertisement calls was not strongly correlated with habitat structure, as measured by tree canopy cover. Instead, other factors like fine-scale environmental features, acoustic competition from other frogs, and noise interference played a more significant role.

This study highlights the importance of citizen science in conducting large-scale research and obtaining valuable data from various geographical locations.

The research team plans to extend their investigations to other frog species with more complex calls to gain further insights into the relationship between habitat and variation in frog calls.

More information:

G. L. Gillard et al, “Assessment of the acoustic adaptation hypothesis in frogs using large-scale citizen science data,” Journal of Zoology (2023). DOI: 10.1111/jzo.13088

Provided by University of New South Wales







Citation:

Ribbiting rhythms: Citizen science reveals new information about frog calls (2023, June 16)

retrieved 17 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-ribbiting-rhythms-citizen-science-reveals.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference