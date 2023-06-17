The Android Play Books App Receives Valuable New Features Courtesy of Google

If you buy eBooks through the Google Play Books app, Google has introduced some exciting new features to enhance the Android version. They’re calling it “library management,” and it promises to make things faster, easier, and more flexible for users. Those with extensive eBook collections will benefit the most from these improvements. According to Google’s new support page, the Android app will now allow you to manage multiple books in your library simultaneously. To do this, simply ensure that the top tab is set to “Your books” and the bottom tab is set to “Library.” By long-pressing on a book, you’ll see a round circle appear on the cover image. Tap this circle for the titles you want to manage collectively.

Once you’re done selecting, you’ll have the option to add all the chosen eBooks to a shelf, remove them, or mark them as finished. This smart feature saves time by enabling you to perform the same action on multiple eBooks at once, instead of individually.

Manage multiple eBooks at the same time with the new library management features

To sort your eBooks by title, author, or date, or filter your library by genre, author, format, age, and more, open the Play Books app and navigate to the Library tab at the bottom of the screen. Tapping the filter icon (located above the thumbnail images of your eBooks, to the left of the Title tab) will reveal various options for filtering your eBooks in different ways.

Sort your eBooks by title or author or filter them by genre, format and more

If your library contains more than 25 eBooks, you’ll see an index displayed along the right side of the screen. This index lists all the letters from A to Z and lets you quickly locate eBooks by their titles or authors. To view the index, tap the filter icon again, select “List” under the View heading, and tap the “Apply” button at the bottom of the screen. The index will then appear on the right edge of the display, but keep in mind that you must have over 25 eBooks in your library for this feature to work.

You can also arrange for an index to show up allowing you to quickly find an eBook by title or author

These new features are available for Android users with version 2023.04.17.00 or later of the Play Books app. I recently noticed these features on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 14 Beta 3.1. If you don’t have the Play Books app on your Android device, you can download it from this link . The app is also available for iPhone, although it’s uncertain whether the new features are accessible on that platform.





