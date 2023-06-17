The Android Play Books App Receives Valuable New Features Courtesy of Google

Manage multiple eBooks at the same time with the new library management features
To sort your eBooks by title, author, or date, or filter your library by genre, author, format, age, and more, open the Play Books app and navigate to the Library tab at the bottom of the screen. Tapping the filter icon (located above the thumbnail images of your eBooks, to the left of the Title tab) will reveal various options for filtering your eBooks in different ways.
Sort your eBooks by title or author or filter them by genre, format and more
If your library contains more than 25 eBooks, you’ll see an index displayed along the right side of the screen. This index lists all the letters from A to Z and lets you quickly locate eBooks by their titles or authors. To view the index, tap the filter icon again, select “List” under the View heading, and tap the “Apply” button at the bottom of the screen. The index will then appear on the right edge of the display, but keep in mind that you must have over 25 eBooks in your library for this feature to work.
You can also arrange for an index to show up allowing you to quickly find an eBook by title or author
