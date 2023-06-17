Arcade Archives’ Unconventionally Plotted Megablast: Saving Women of Earth

Mars Needs Cheerleaders

After two weeks of intense action and challenging puzzles, we’re venturing back into space with Hamster’s beloved genre, the shmup. Now available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the latest addition to the Arcade Archives is Taito’s Megablast!

Originally released in 1989 for arcades, Megablast was one of many shmups that filled arcades across the country. While the gameplay is typical for the era, the story is unforgettable. World Peace has been achieved on Earth, but an entire population of intergalactic beings called the Zancs is facing extinction due to their inability to interbreed. As a result, they are abducting women from Earth to repopulate their own race. Truly a problematic situation, Taito.

It’s a shame Roddy Piper isn’t around.

Watch the action in the video below by YouTuber World of Longplays.

To confront the Zancs and save Earth’s women, fighter pilots Dawnson and Bogey are dispatched. With their small, one-man vessels, they engage in standard horizontally-scrolling shmup action. Taito’s signature oversized and somewhat audacious style shines through as power-ups enhance their firepower. The logistics of bringing all the women back to Earth in their tiny ships are left unexplained, but let’s not scrutinize every detail of this carefully crafted narrative.

Megablast is now available for download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, priced at $8.