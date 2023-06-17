Lead Voice Actor Confirms October Release for Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II, the highly anticipated sequel to the atmospheric horror game released in 2010, is set to launch in October, according to Matthew Porretta, the voice actor behind the eponymous protagonist. Porretta shared this information during an episode of the ‘Monsters, Madness and Magic’ podcast, where he discussed his recent visit to Remedy Entertainment, the developer of the game, in Finland. Although this news is not officially confirmed, Porretta’s statement suggests that the studio is diligently working on the sequel.

During the podcast, Porretta not only revealed the potential release window but also shared his personal journey into video game voice acting. He mentioned the several months of silence he experienced before being selected to play Alan Wake in the original game. Interestingly, Porretta refused to divulge any further details about the sequel, citing strict non-disclosure agreements. In addition to his role in Alan Wake, Porretta has also appeared in other Remedy games, including Control and Quantum Break.

The announcement of Alan Wake II took place at The Game Awards 2021, featuring a captivating cinematic that depicted the protagonist holding a light bulb in a wet and dark environment while pondering stories. The motion capture for the game will be performed by Ikka Villi, who was initially mistaken by many for Jake Gyllenhaal.

The first Alan Wake game followed the story of an author struggling with writer’s block, who embarks on a trip to Bright Falls with his wife. However, his wife mysteriously disappears, leading him on an investigative journey where events unfold exactly as he had written in his latest novel. The game was structured like a TV series, consisting of six episodes, and required players to combat malevolent shadows that consumed everything in their path.

The revelation of the release window for Alan Wake II is reminiscent of the launch window leak for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Earlier this year, the voice actor for Venom, Tony Todd, claimed that the sequel would be released in September, with extensive publicity campaigns expected in August. There is a high likelihood that Alan Wake II will make an appearance at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase event.

The development of Alan Wake II has been a tumultuous journey, with Microsoft initially rejecting the idea of a sequel and instructing Remedy to create Quantum Break instead, which was eventually released in 2016. During this time, writer Sam Lake had mentioned that the sequel to Alan Wake had been delayed, and the game’s financial success was insufficient to secure funding for a follow-up. Moreover, Microsoft held the intellectual property rights, preventing Remedy from seeking other publishing opportunities. However, in 2019, Remedy regained complete rights to Alan Wake and received a one-time royalty payment for past copies sold. The game will now be distributed by Epic Games Publishing.

If Porretta’s statement holds true, Alan Wake II will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X sometime in October.

