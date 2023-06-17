Southern US Reveals First Fossil Record of Thorn Snails: A Groundbreaking Study

First fossil record of the species Carychium floridanum. Credit: Estee Bochud



Researchers from the United States and Switzerland have made a groundbreaking discovery in Florida. Dr. Adrienne Jochum, a scientist from the esteemed Senckenberg Research Institute, and her team have identified the first-ever fossilized Carychium land snails. These tiny snails, measuring only a few millimeters, were found by accident during construction work. The fossils belong to the Pleistocene period, which dates back between 2.58 million and 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the scientists have also described a previously unknown species of carychiid fossil snail.





Carychium snails, with their maximum height of 2.5 millimeters and width of 1.5 millimeters, are typically found in eastern regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica. They also inhabit certain humid areas in Central America and Panama.

However, the fossilized thorn snails are rarely discovered east of the Mississippi River. The recent field work conducted by Dr. Jochum and her team has provided the first fossil record of Carychium snails in the southeastern United States. Moreover, it is the first time the species Carychium floridanum has been identified in the fossil record. This significant finding sheds new light on the distribution and history of these snails.

During the construction of the Brightline railroad, an unexpected goldmine of fossilized gastropods was uncovered. Civil engineers stumbled upon a one-meter-thick layer of non-marine gastropods between two marine shell beds. This unique mix of rock layers dates back to the Pleistocene era, characterized by climate changes and fluctuations in water levels. The layer contains a rich abundance of 14 freshwater and 28 terrestrial snail species.

Among the snails discovered was Carychium floridanum, which can still be found in the humid forests of central and northern Florida today. Additionally, the researchers have described a new species, Carychium nashuaense, previously unknown to science. These findings provide valuable insights into the evolution and biodiversity of snails in the region.

To study the fossilized snails, the team employed an intricate process. They carefully washed the tiny snails from the rock layers using a series of sieves. Under a microscope, they handpicked 32 Carychium shells from a mixture of other mollusks and rock debris. High-resolution X-ray tomography allowed them to examine the delicate fossil shells and compare them with 3D reconstructions of modern thorn snail species from different regions.

The findings revealed that the inner shell structure of Carychium floridanum has remained relatively unchanged since the Pleistocene. However, the shell structure of Carychium nashuaense suggests a relationship with Central American Carychium relatives. The researchers speculate that these snails spread via birds, mammals, and reptiles, which transported the small snails in their guts, fur, or feathers to the wetlands where the sediment originated. This mixing of different Carychium species eventually led to the emergence of new species.

Adrienne Jochum et al, Fossil Carychiidae (Eupulmonata, Ellobioidea) from the Lower Pleistocene Nashua Formation of Florida, with the description of a new species, ZooKeys (2023). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1167.102840

Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum







Miniature snail in a rock sandwich: Study describes first fossil record of thorn snails in the southern US (2023, June 16)

