Late July to Witness Rollout of First Android 14 Beta by Samsung, Reports Say

At the Google I/O developer conference last month, Google unveiled the latest iteration of its Android operating system, Android 14. The beta updates for Android 14 have already been released for Pixel smartphones. Now, it seems that Samsung is also preparing to roll out the Android 14 beta update for its smartphones.

According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung is planning to launch its own beta program for One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14. The beta update for the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be rolled out in the third week of July, followed by beta updates for other Samsung smartphones.

The report also mentions that Samsung has already begun the groundwork for the beta program by updating its apps with One UI 6.0 support. However, the company has not yet disclosed any details about One UI 6.0, and more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In other news, Samsung is gearing up for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will unveil its new lineup of foldable smartphones. The event, scheduled to take place in South Korea in July, will showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones. Additionally, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series during the event.

