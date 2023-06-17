Kingsley Ben-Adir Explains Gravik’s Intense Disdain for Pagon

The highly anticipated Secret Invasion series is set to make its debut on Disney+, and actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is ready to take on the role of Gravik, the leader of the Skrull rebellion. This gritty political espionage thriller takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) as he returns to combat the hidden threat among the people of Earth. Gravik will have allies to replace individuals Fury trusts, but he holds a strong dislike towards his right-hand man, Pagon (played by Killian Scott). In an interview with Collider, Ben-Adir revealed his reasons for Gravik’s hatred towards Pagon and how it influenced his portrayal of the character.

The series centers around Gravik and the Skrulls’ retaliation against Earth for Fury’s failure to find them a new home. This sets the stage for a conflict that delves into the human aspect of the story, with Fury and Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn) facing an extremist force with genuine grievances against them. Leading an invasion and garnering support from numerous Skrulls requires a special kind of leader, and Ben-Adir describes Gravik as someone who believes he is intellectually superior to everyone else in the room. Among all his allies, Pagon is the target of Gravik’s hatred due to what he perceives as foolish ambition to attain the same level of power and influence.

When it came to portraying the relationship between Gravik and Pagon, Ben-Adir focused on the intense hatred that existed while also recognizing the necessity of their alliance for Gravik’s grand ambitions to come to fruition. He explained that by imagining a scenario in which he detests Pagon but still needs him, he found it exciting to explore the depths of that hatred and mistrust.

The Secret Invasion series features an ensemble cast including Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Olivia Colman in her highly anticipated first appearance in the MCU as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, known for his work on the acclaimed series Mr. Robot, the show has already received positive reviews for its dark and suspenseful storyline and exceptional performances.

