Last month, PlayStation 5 was the top-selling console in the UK while Zelda OLED contributed to one-third of Switch sales.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console for April in the UK, thereby beating the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, GfK sales data for the month of April shows that both sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series were less than less month, while sales for the Nintendo Switch were up compared to March. Sales for Nintendo’s hybrid platform were 26% up from March with one-third of all Switch sales coming from the freshly-released limited edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED model. Nintendo released this new Zelda-themed OLED model on April 28, but despite being on sale for only three full days in April, the limited edition OLED still managed to harvest a good number of Switch sales.

Although PS5 and Xbox Series sales dropped compared to last month, sales of all three consoles are up compared to April 2022.

“In the UK last month, PS5 sales dropped 35% over March (still the No.1 console) and Xbox Series S and X sales fell 32%”, GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring writes on Twitter. “Nintendo Switch was the big winner, with sales up 26% month-on-month. All three consoles are up over April 2022″.”

As for the Tears of the Kingdom OLED, Dring writes: “29% of all Switch consoles sold in the UK last month were for the Zelda special edition (despite the game not being out yet, and it only being on sale for a few days).”

According to GamesIndustry’s article based on GfK data, under 111.000 consoles were sold in the UK in April 2023, which is 20% less than UK console sales in March.

Last month, GamesIndustry reported strong numbers for PlayStation 5 in the UK with sales for Sony’s console being up 180% year-on-year compared to the first quarter of 2022. As reported some weeks ago, the PlayStation 5 had the biggest first quarter ever for any videogame console – Sony managed to ship 6.3 million units with total shipments exceeding 38.4 million units worldwide.

Down below we’ve included the best-selling games in the UK for the month of April 2023, both digital and physical. It’s interesting to see how Grand Theft Auto 5, basically a 10-year-old title, is still performing incredibly well, even beating recent popular releases such as Hogwarts Legacy, Modern Warfare II, and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 also keeps doing quite well for itself.

1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 2 Dead Island 2 (Deep Silver) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 7 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 10 NBA 2K23 (2K Games)