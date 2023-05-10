Duet AI: Google Renames AI Tools for Docs and Gmail, Competing with Microsoft’s Copilot

Google introduced a range of AI tools for its Workspace suite of apps in March, as it sought to keep up with Microsoft’s offerings. The AI tools have been rebranded as Duet AI, but are not yet widely available to the public. Google I/O unveiled a new feature dubbed “Sidekick” which can read, summarise and answer questions on documents across different Google apps. Duet AI comprises writing assistance for Docs and Gmail, image generation for Slides, automatic meeting summaries for Meet and more. Writing assistance is coming to Gmail mobile, called “Help me write”, an upgrade to Smart Compose. Users need to sign up to Workspace Labs to access the new tools and join a waitlist. It is not clear when people will get access, but Google says it is scaling the services to more users and countries in the coming weeks. Workspace VP Aparna Pappu said that the “Help me write” tool is potentially a much more useful on a platform where you don’t have access to a full keyboard but it still requires a responsive AI partner. Additionally, a surprise feature offered on Gmail is an “I’m feeling lucky” button that generates unusually fun responses.





