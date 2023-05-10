Its Most Brutal Yet – ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2’s Latest Twist

Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets, the Showtime series currently in its second season, takes storytelling to a whole new level. The show doesn’t shy away from anything, depicting everything from a guy having his leg amputated to cannibalism. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) experiences the most heart-wrenching scene to date in Season 2, Episode 6.

Since we learned that Shauna was pregnant after the plane crashed and that present-day Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) never mentioned what had happened to her baby that she had been carrying in the woods, viewers speculated about what occurred. It turns out that Shauna experienced something harrowing in Season 2, Episode 6, which reveals the fate of her first baby.

From Shauna’s point of view, we see Misty (Samantha Hanratty) attempting to deliver the baby, and although the delivery seems successful initially, the baby doesn’t survive. The worst part is that Shauna experiences everything in her head and wakes up to find that her baby is missing in reality. The line, “He didn’t make it,” hits hard and conjures up emotions that no one should have to go through.

Ultimately, while Yellowjackets is a show that takes visual storytelling to a whole new level, some of the scenes are incredibly traumatic. Viewers need time to decompress and process what they’ve seen. Yellowjackets Season 2 is streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes every Friday.





