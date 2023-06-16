Jennifer Lee Decides to Step Down as Director

After successfully leading both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” to tremendous success, Disney’s Jennifer Lee is passing the torch to someone else. In an interview with The Wrap at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Lee revealed that she will not be directing “Frozen 3,” which was announced by Disney earlier this year. The new film will be guided by a different director, although Lee couldn’t disclose who it would be at this time.

Lee is an accomplished creative on Disney’s animation team, having written the story for “Zootopia” and the screenplay for “Wreck-It Ralph.” She is also involved as a writer for Disney’s upcoming animation “Wish,” starring Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose. However, when it comes to “Frozen,” Lee has played many roles, including writer, director, and producer alongside co-director Chris Buck. She experienced the triumph of the original film winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2014. While she is stepping back from her directorial duties, she will still provide advisory support to the new filmmakers taking over the franchise.

As for the progress of “Frozen 3,” Lee couldn’t disclose much but expressed confidence in the new creative team. She stated, “I can’t say where we are with Frozen 3. All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team.”

Regarding her future in filmmaking, Lee emphasized her commitment to Disney. While she acknowledged the possibility of directing again in the future, she believes in giving others a chance to innovate and contribute fresh ideas. She stated, “I know someday I want to be a filmmaker again. I’m old but I’m not that old! I’ve only done two films and I do believe there’s a time — I’ll know it — but there’s a time when you give everything you can and then you make room for innovation of the next person. I can’t imagine anywhere but Disney.”

Given the recent announcement, it will likely be some time before “Frozen 3” is released. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has greenlit several sequels for established franchises, including “Toy Story 5” and “Zootopia 2,” with the aim of bringing the company back into financial success following recent failures like “Lightyear” and “Strange World.”

No matter what happens with "Frozen 3," it is expected that Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez will contribute their award-winning musical talents, ensuring a soundtrack filled with great tunes.





