An Objective Review: Top Satellite Internet Providers in 2023 Based on Real-life Experiences

Satellite internet has gained a negative reputation for its slower speeds and high latency. While there is some truth to these concerns, it remains one of the few options available for those living in rural areas of America. However, advancements in satellite technology are changing the game, making satellite internet more practical than ever before. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the top satellite internet providers of 2023. There are only three options to consider, so let’s dive right in.

Is satellite internet a viable choice? Generally, satellite internet should be considered as a last resort for individuals who do not have access to wired internet options. If LTE-based or 5G fixed wireless internet is available, it is typically a better choice for most users. Even slower options like DSL often outperform traditional satellite services. However, for those of us who live in remote, wooded areas where fixed wireless providers cannot reach, satellite internet may be our only option.

I personally used to rely on a combination of Hughesnet and Visible LTE as an unlimited hotspot to provide internet service to my home. I even used a signal amplifier to enhance my LTE signal. However, I have since transitioned to Starlink. Unlike other satellites, Starlink offers access even in extremely remote areas, with impressive speeds and low latency.

Now let’s explore the best satellite internet providers of 2023. But first, it’s important to understand a key difference between Starlink and the other two providers, Viasat and Hughesnet. While Viasat and Hughesnet use larger satellites positioned much farther away from Earth, Starlink boasts a network of over 3,500 smaller satellites that orbit closer to Earth, at just 324 miles compared to 22,000 miles. This proximity translates to faster speeds and improved latency.

Latency refers to the time it takes for the satellite to transmit information to and from your home. Lower latency results in better performance, particularly for activities such as streaming services, video calls, and gaming. Starlink surpasses its competitors in this aspect. However, it’s important to note that Starlink also has its downsides. Let’s quickly compare the three providers:

Starlink:

– Cost: $120 for residential, $150 for Roam, $250 for Business/Mobility

– Speed: 25-220Mbps for residential, 5-220Mbps for Starlink Roam, 100-220Mbps for Business/Mobility

– Data Cap: None

– Latency: 25-50ms

Hughesnet:

– Cost: $65 for 15GB, $74.99 for 30GB, $89.99 for 100GB, $124.99 for 200GB

– Speed: Up to 25Mbps

– Data Cap: 15-200GB

– Latency: 650-750ms

Viasat:

– Cost: $50 for 60GB, $70 for 100GB, $100 for 150GB, $150 for 300GB, $200 for 500GB

– Speed: 25Mbps for 25GB, 30Mbps for 100GB, 40Mbps for 150GB, 50Mbps for 300/500GB

– Data Cap: 60-500GB

– Latency: 600-672ms

While Starlink is more expensive than the base plans offered by Viasat and Hughesnet, it delivers greater value for the price. With speeds reaching up to 220Mbps, Starlink offers significantly faster connections. Upload speeds are also impressive, on par with or higher than Hughesnet and Viasat. While Starlink may not match the performance of terrestrial options like fiber or high-speed cable, it comes close and has revolutionized my internet experience. The unlimited data and fast speeds eliminate the need for cable TV as streaming is now feasible.

For most users, the best option is Starlink Residential at $120 per month. However, it’s worth noting that while Starlink’s coverage is extensive in the western United States, parts of the Midwest and East Coast may experience crowded cells and waitlists. In such cases, Starlink Roam, originally designed for RVs, can serve as a reliable home internet option that outperforms previous alternatives like LTE and Hughesnet.

Starlink plans also offer the option to purchase prioritized data for $2 per gigabyte, but it can add up quickly. Consistency may vary with Starlink, as speed tests can yield different results. However, even with its inconsistencies, Starlink proves superior to my previous experience with Hughesnet.

Hughesnet, on the other hand, while suitable for basic internet usage, falls short when it comes to video calling, gaming, and streaming. Its buffering issues make streaming difficult, leading me to rely on Dish Network for TV instead. Despite its limitations, Hughesnet works well for low-resolution YouTube videos, browsing the internet, and performing work tasks from home.

With Viasat, I have limited personal experience, but some neighbors have used their services. Viasat tends to have slower speeds and higher latency compared to Starlink, making it a less appealing option.

In conclusion, for those in rural areas with limited internet options, satellite internet remains a viable choice. Advancements in satellite technology, particularly with Starlink, have significantly improved the speed and latency of satellite internet. While Starlink may be slightly more expensive than the alternatives, it offers superior performance and unlimited data. For basic users, Hughesnet can still be a decent option, while Viasat falls behind in terms of speed and latency. Ultimately, the best satellite internet provider will depend on individual needs and geographical location.





Reference