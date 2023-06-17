Preventing the Malaria Parasite’s Harmful Impact by Disorienting It: Scientists’ Belief

Form of Plasmodium responsible for the destruction of red blood cells as seen by expansion microscopy. Credit: Vincent Louvel and Eloïse Bertiaux



With nearly 250 million cases per year, 621,000 of which are fatal, malaria remains a significant public health concern, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted by mosquitoes, is caused by a microbe known as Plasmodium. During its journey from mosquito to human, Plasmodium must adapt to the various organs and cells it parasitizes. Unlike most organisms, Plasmodium lacks sensory organs but instead has protein sensors to detect specific molecules in its environment.





Researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have discovered a new type of sensor that allows Plasmodium to accurately determine its location and appropriate actions. This breakthrough, published in the journal Science Advances, opens up possibilities for disrupting the signals detected by this sensor, thereby disorienting the parasite and preventing its replication and transmission.

When a mosquito carrying Plasmodium bites a human, the parasite enters the bloodstream and migrates to the liver, where it reproduces without causing symptoms for around 10 days. After this period, the parasite re-enters the bloodstream and invades red blood cells, multiplying in a 48-hour cycle. The destruction of these infected red blood cells leads to the characteristic fever associated with malaria. Severe forms of malaria can obstruct blood vessels due to infected red blood cells.

Once a mosquito bites a human infected with Plasmodium, the parasite adapts its development program to colonize the mosquito’s intestine. After further multiplication, the parasite returns to the mosquito’s salivary glands, ready to infect another human.

Unraveling Communication in Plasmodium

How does Plasmodium perceive changes in its environment as it transitions from the warmth of a red blood cell to the depths of a mosquito’s intestine? “Understanding this specific biological mechanism is crucial for countering the parasite,” explains Mathieu Brochet, Associate Professor at UNIGE Faculty of Medicine. “At each stage of its life cycle, the parasite must receive signals to respond appropriately, but which signals and how?”

The researchers have identified small molecules present in mosquitoes but absent in human blood that Plasmodium can detect. “Starting from this known element, we identified a sensor that allows the parasite to detect these molecules when ingested by a mosquito,” explain Ronja Kühnel and Emma Ganga, Ph.D. students in Mathieu Brochet’s laboratory and first authors of the study. “This sensor consists of five proteins. Without it, the parasite fails to recognize its transition from the bloodstream to the mosquito, halting its development.”

Interestingly, this sensor is also present during other stages of the parasite’s lifecycle, including when it exits the red blood cell. “We observed the same mechanism: without this sensor, Plasmodium becomes trapped in red blood cells, unable to continue its infection cycle.” However, scientists have yet to identify the specific human molecules detected by the parasite. Identifying these molecules could enhance our understanding of how Plasmodium causes fever waves.

The protein complex discovered is absent in humans but found in the entire family of apicomplexan parasites, including Plasmodium and Toxoplasma. With this knowledge, scientists can now explore ways to disrupt the signals perceived by the parasite at different stages of its development, thereby disorienting it and stopping its multiplication and transmission.

