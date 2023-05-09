Jedi: Survivor too demanding for even Nvidia’s RTX 4090.

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 struggles to maintain more than 35 frames per second (fps) in EA’s upcoming title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Despite being an overkill for most games, even the best graphics card is facing issues due to poor optimization. Are you ready to take on the game when it launches tomorrow?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches officially tomorrow, but reports from early players and reviewers suggest that the game is terribly optimized right now. Some players are facing issues like low frame rates and insane VRAM usage, making the game almost unplayable. It’s unfortunate that even pricey graphics cards like RTX 4090 cannot offer steady 60 fps, and issues like audio problems and cutscenes that don’t work make matters worse.

EckhartsLadder tested the game on a computer with an RTX 3080 Ti, which despite being a last-gen card, should be capable of handling the most demanding games. However, the frame rates maxed out at around 50 fps, and tweaking settings did not help. GameStar, on the other hand, battled similar issues with RTX 4090 despite having a high-end rig with 32GB of RAM and a Ryzen 9 5900X.

Currently, Jedi: Survivor uses up to 21GB of VRAM while only utilizing about 50% of the card’s total power, making it a massive VRAM hog. This doesn’t bode well for the game’s readiness to launch as a AAA title.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it! Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: – Fix bugs

– Improve performance

– Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

The good news is that EA is promising a launch day patch with optimizations and bug fixes, and pre-release patches have been released regularly. Nvidia has also rolled out a new Game Ready Driver that focuses on Jedi: Survivor with some game-specific optimizations. Let’s hope these efforts are enough to turn things around when the game is available to the public.

