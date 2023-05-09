“Experience the Magic of Harry Potter’s Dobby at Home with Beast Kingdom’s Master Craft Replica”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes to life once again with Beast Kingdom’s latest Master Craft release featuring an iconic elf

Beast Kingdom has brought the magic of Harry Potter back to life with their latest Master Craft statue release. Dobby, the house elf from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” is back and standing 15″ tall with impressive details and elements from the film. The sculpt includes Tom Riddle’s diary and Harry Potter’s stolen letters, making it a must-have addition to any Wizarding World collection. The Master Craft Dobby is priced at $249.99 with a November 2023 release date, and pre-orders are already available here. Only 3,000 pieces will be made, so act fast!

Dobby is Ready to Come Home with Beast Kingdom

Are you a Harry Potter fan? You may remember Dobby, the mischievous yet loyal house-elf from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Despite serving the Malfoy family, he always had a soft spot for Harry and promptly came to his aid. When Harry helped Dobby gain his freedom, their bond became unbreakable. Now, Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ has released a stunning, hand-crafted collectible statue of Dobby from the Harry Potter films, complete with a real linen cloth outfit. The statue also comes with a diary book containing Harry Potter’s grey socks and a S.P.E.W. badge on Dobby’s chest. It’s great to see this house-elf so passionate about promoting elfish welfare!

Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, harry potter