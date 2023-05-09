Super Mario Movie Surpasses Expectations, Nintendo Predicts 15 Million Switch Consoles to be Sold in 2023

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it expects a further decline in sales for its aging Switch console, projecting sales of 15 million units in the financial year ending March 2024. This marks a 17% annual drop, resulting in a third consecutive year of decline for the console.

The video game company acknowledged the slowing demand for the Switch, which has been on the market for seven years and is struggling to maintain its sales. Despite easing supply chain issues and a bolstered games lineup, Nintendo’s President, Shuntaro Furukawa, stated at a press conference that it’s challenging to maintain the same sales pace and expects new users to come to the hybrid device.

The stockholders are now focused on a potential successor to the console, which has already sold over 125 million units. Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy, stated that the decline indicates that there won’t be a launch of a Switch 2 or new hardware anytime soon.

Nintendo’s roster of popular characters has been emphasized recently with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The company is diversifying beyond its core console business, and Furukawa said the film has outperformed expectations.

On Friday, Nintendo will launch its highly anticipated game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the orders progressing well, according to Furukawa.

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s operating profit fell 15% year-on-year to 504.38 billion yen ($3.73 billion) in the year ended March. The company expects profits to decline by 11% to 450 billion yen in the current financial year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus has recently launched its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India, only available in Halo Green colour. With this launch, OnePlus is competing with Apple’s iPad. Listen to the discussion on this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.