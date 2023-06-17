James Mangold Discusses a Typical Challenge in Superhero Movies

Director James Mangold emphasizes the importance of putting character development front and center in a successful superhero film. He believes that flawed protagonists are essential to creating a compelling story. Mangold, known for directing the critically acclaimed film “Logan,” which featured Wolverine as the lead, applies this approach to other franchises. In a recent press junket for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Mangold discussed how his experience with “Logan” influenced his approach to the iconic Indiana Jones series.

Superhero movies have become a staple of Hollywood over the past two decades. However, few films have had the impact that “Logan” had on the genre. Mangold took Wolverine’s story to new heights by stripping away his immortality and forcing him to confront the consequences of his actions. This decision made “Logan” a more relatable and human film compared to other superhero movies that rely on simplistic notions of good versus evil. According to Mangold, this unique approach is what made “Logan” the phenomenon it is today. He aimed to follow a similar path with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Mangold believes that both superhero films and the “Indiana Jones” franchise share a common thread – the heroes possess their own distinctive superpowers but are also burdened by their flaws and regrets. He wanted to bring his own humanist sensibility to both films, exploring the struggles and vulnerabilities of the characters. Whether it’s the caped crusaders like Wolverine and the X-Men or the adventurous Indiana Jones, the heroes must adapt to a changing world.

In the case of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Mangold highlights the contrast between the character’s heyday in the 1930s, where the fight against Nazis represented a clear battle of good versus evil, and his current reality in his seventies. The modern world of rock and roll, space exploration, political tensions, and societal changes poses a different set of challenges for Indiana Jones. Similarly, “Logan” depicts Wolverine at a time when his powers are diminishing, adding vulnerability and a meaningful journey to the character.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.





