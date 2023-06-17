Get Ready for Season 13 of Fallout 76 with the Exciting Summer Roadmap

Exciting Updates and a New Roadmap for Fallout 76

While Bethesda mainly focused on Starfield at this year’s Summer Game Fest, fans of Fallout 76 were treated to a glimpse of the game’s next update: Atlantic City. Although the trailer only mentioned it as “coming soon,” there’s more in store for Fallout 76 in the form of smaller content additions and quality of life patches. In a recent Inside the Vault blog post, Bethesda provided more details about the lead-up to the Atlantic City update.

Read the full blog post here.

Season 13 and the Once in a Blue Moon Update

It feels like ages ago since the first season of Fallout 76, but now it’s time to get excited about Season 13: “Shoot for the Stars.” Bethesda has confirmed that Season 13 will include new CAMP items like a western movie set, director’s chair, and studio camera, as well as new armor paints like the “stuntman” marine and secret service ensembles. Additionally, players can look forward to a new ally, Joey Bello, a wise-cracking stand-up comedian from Atlantic City. Bug fixes are also on the way to address issues from the previous update. The Once in a Blue Moon update, launching on June 20 at 9AM ET, will coincide with the start of Season 13 and introduce new quests, enemies, rewards, and Daily Ops.

Roadmap for June to September

In addition to the exciting Season 13 update, Bethesda has shared a roadmap outlining the major content highlights from June to September:

June – Patch 44: Once in a Blue Moon (Season 13, Community CAMP Creations: Fortification)

July – Patch 45 (Community CAMP Creations: Movies)

August – Patch 46 (United We Stand, CAMP Creations: Summer)

September – Community Camp Creations: Shelters