Leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 unveil a significantly larger Cover Display

The highly anticipated release date of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 is fast approaching, accompanied by a wave of leaks regarding the devices.

Although an exact date for the unveiling of the new devices has not been confirmed, Samsung has announced that their next Unpacked event will take place in late July, held in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

A new marketing render leak, revealed by MySmartPrice, provides a glimpse into the expected design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The leak showcases the redesigned cover display of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. The new cover screen is significantly larger than its predecessor and occupies most of the front panel, similar to Motorola’s Moto Razr+. The reported size of the cover screen on the Z Flip 5 is 3.4 inches.

The camera specifications are anticipated to be the same as the Flip 4, with two 12MP sensors for the main and ultra-wide lenses. However, the dual camera and flash setup will now be aligned horizontally, as opposed to the vertical alignment on the Z Flip 4.

According to the leaked information, the cover display can be utilized as a viewfinder for the rear cameras, and it also features a convenient ‘Now Playing’ widget for music control.

From the information gathered so far, the flagship foldable is expected to have a 6.7-inch internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie camera. It is also likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and include battery improvements.

More details about the device will likely be revealed closer to its late July release date.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice