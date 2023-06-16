Introducing Two Fresh Labels for the Effects of Weight Loss

People have been using “Ozempic face”, “Ozempic butt” and “Ozempic finger” to describe effects of … [+] the rapid weight loss from using the diabetes drug Ozempic and other forms of semaglutide. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Let’s acknowledge it. The phenomenon known as “Ozempic face” is just one of the consequences that can arise from the rapid weight loss caused by semaglutide, a diabetes medication marketed as Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. However, it’s worth noting that other body parts, including the butt, fingers, and wrists, may also be affected. When it comes to using Ozempic injections for weight loss, the key downside is that you can’t direct where your body fat and weight will be lost. Consequently, people have coined terms like “Ozempic butt” and “Ozempic finger” to incorporate different body areas.

Indeed, various Ozempic-related terms have gained popularity after a Phase III randomized clinical trial revealed that weekly injections of semaglutide, along with lifestyle modifications, resulted in an average weight loss of 14.9% compared to 2.4% for those who received a placebo alongside lifestyle modifications, as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021 and Nature Medicine in 2022. These findings provide strong evidence supporting the use of semaglutide for weight loss.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Initially approved as diabetes drugs under names like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelus, these medications stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin, leading to lower blood sugar levels. However, an additional effect of semaglutide is its ability to increase feelings of satiety and slow down gastric emptying, resulting in reduced calorie intake. It can potentially suppress appetite through other mechanisms as well. Ultimately, these actions contribute to rapid fat and weight loss.

One of the consequences of this fat loss can be observed in the face, resulting in a gaunt appearance with sagging and wrinkled skin. Social media has even coined the term “Ozempic face” to describe this phenomenon. It’s challenging to prevent this effect unless you physically separate your face from the rest of the body, which would give rise to new complications. Some individuals have suggested reducing the dosage of semaglutide to minimize fat and weight loss. Additionally, drinking more water and increasing protein intake may help offset these effects. Alternatively, individuals may consider cosmetic procedures such as dermatological fillers or various types of surgery, although these options come with their own considerations.

In retrospect, another potential consequence of rapid weight loss is commonly known as the “Wegovy Butt” or “Ozempic Butt.” This refers to the deflated and looser appearance of the buttocks following significant fat loss. It’s important to note that this effect is purely physical and not related to emotions or morals. Consequently, it can be emotionally disheartening for individuals who value larger buttocks. However, it’s essential to understand that such rapid weight loss can diminish one’s curves, regardless of whether Wegovy or Ozempic is being used. Therefore, the medication labels do not explicitly state, “May cause butt loss.”

Adriana Diaz recently wrote for The New York Post that jewelers have been reporting a 150% increase … [+] in customers requesting down-sizes in rings and bracelets compared to last year. (Photo: Getty)

getty



There’s also the phenomenon known as the “Ozempic finger.” This term does not involve flipping someone off for suggesting the use of Ozempic. Instead, it refers to the fat loss occurring in the fingers, which has resulted in individuals needing to resize their rings and other jewelry due to the decreased diameter of their fingers and wrists. According to a recent article by Adriana Diaz in The New York Post, jewelers have reported a 150% increase in requests for resizing compared to the previous year. It’s important to note that it’s unclear how much of this increase can be attributed specifically to semaglutide use. Regardless, these situations may not bring entirely positive outcomes, as resizing jewelry incurs additional costs.

All of these examples highlight the complexity of weight loss. While your skin possesses some elasticity, it’s not as flexible as Spanx. Over time, the skin can adapt to changes in underlying body tissue and stretch or shrink accordingly. However, if the skin has been stretched over a larger area for an extended period, it may not fully regain its original size when the underlying tissue decreases. Consequently, individuals who have undergone bariatric surgery and experienced significant weight loss often choose to undergo plastic surgery to eliminate excess skin on their limbs and torso.

All in all, these scenarios serve as a reminder that weight loss is a multifaceted process. It’s not as simple as digitally removing different body parts, as seen in photo editing software. Weight loss can be unpredictable and may have various mental and emotional health consequences. Unfortunately, individuals often face different treatment and attitudes based on their body weight and appearance, as our society tends to prioritize superficial aspects. In such situations, it’s understandable to feel frustrated and want to express your discontent.