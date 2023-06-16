Details of Asus ROG Z1 Series Chip, Developed in Collaboration with AMD, Set to Launch in India on July 7

Asus is all set to launch its first handheld gaming device running Windows, the Asus ROG Ally, in India. This confirmation comes after the device’s recent global launch. The Asus ROG Ally is equipped with AMD’s latest Z1 and Z1 Extreme CPUs, along with 16GB of RAM. However, the specific chip that will be featured in the Indian version is yet to be announced. One of the key features of the device is its 7-inch full-HD display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

In an exciting update, a new microsite on Flipkart reveals that the Asus ROG Ally will be available for purchase in India through a flash sale on July 7. Details such as the price and availability of the device are still undisclosed. In the US, the Asus ROG Ally is available in two variants, with the AMD Z1 model priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,300) and the AMD Z1 Extreme variant priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,500). Asus has not yet confirmed if both versions will be available in India.

The Asus ROG Ally has garnered attention through a teaser posted on Twitter by the company. This teaser has created anticipation around the pricing, availability, and other specifications of the device. Speaking of specifications, the Asus ROG Ally features a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and a response time of 7ms. It is powered by AMD’s Z1 and Z1 Extreme APUs, along with AMD RDNA3 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device runs on Windows 11 and includes ABXY buttons, thumbsticks, a D-pad, bumpers, and analogue triggers.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Ally include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a 40Whr battery that supports fast charging at 65W. The device also offers a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and an array microphone with AI noise cancellation technology. Its dimensions are 28 x 11.1 x 2.12cm, and it weighs 608g.

To provide a more immersive experience, here’s a video showcasing the Asus ROG Ally:

In conclusion, the Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the Indian gaming market, bringing advanced features and powerful hardware in a compact handheld device. Gamers can expect a smooth and immersive gaming experience on the device, backed by AMD’s latest CPUs and impressive display technology. Stay tuned for further updates on pricing and availability.





