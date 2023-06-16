David Fincher Officially Confirms 4K Remaster for ‘Se7en’

David Fincher’s announcement about the future 4K restoration of Se7en has sparked excitement among fans. The news was revealed during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. While no release date has been given yet, the fact that Fincher is actively working on the restoration is enough to generate anticipation among his dedicated followers. The film, with its iconic plot twist and a Best Editing nomination at the Academy Awards, certainly deserves this treatment.

In Se7en, detective William Sommerset (played by Morgan Freeman) is about to retire after a career dedicated to fighting corruption in a nameless city filled with crime. He is partnered with David Mills (played by Brad Pitt), an enthusiastic rookie who still has hope for the world. Together, they find themselves in serious trouble when a serial killer starts committing crimes based on the seven deadly sins mentioned in the Bible. To make matters worse, the murderer (played by Kevin Spacey) targets their loved ones.

In addition to the restoration news, Fincher also shared his dislike for the shooting process in filmmaking, preferring the more relaxed stage of rehearsing a sequence. He expressed his love for rehearsal, discussing the intention behind every word in the script, and the casting and design aspects of a movie.

What’s Next for David Fincher?

While working on the Se7en restoration, David Fincher is also busy directing The Killer, an adaptation of a 1998 French comic book, for Netflix. The movie features Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, following the journey of the titular assassin filled with violence and despair. Fans can look forward to Fincher’s distinctive storytelling style when The Killer premieres on Netflix on November 10.

