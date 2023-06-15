Research Looks into the Plastic Ingestion Patterns of Young Fish

Non-metric multidimensional scaling (nMDS) analysis ordination biplot based on Bray–Curtis coefficient of similarities between presence/absence data of prey items found in the GIT of juvenile white seabream D. sargus at five different sampling sites in the Ria Formosa lagoon (stress = 0.179, dimensions = 3, non-metric fit R2 = 0.968, linear fit R.2 = 0.799; ellipses drawn based on 95% confidence interval where applicable). Station names, e.g., “interior 1,” are extended by the sampling campaign (i.e., 1, 2, 3). Credit: Environmental Biology of Fishes (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s10641-023-01423-z



A recent study conducted by marine biologist Carolin Müller at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) sheds light on the ingestion of microplastic particles by juvenile sea bream and explores the environmental factors that influence their plastic consumption.





Nearshore ecosystems, such as lagoons and river estuaries, serve as crucial nurseries for various commercially important fish species. These areas provide shelter and food for fish during their early stages of development. However, plastic pollution is a growing concern in these environments, as plastic particles can become trapped in seagrass beds or algae forests and enter the food chain.

In the study focused on sea bream, Carolin Müller and her colleagues from the Centro de Ciências do Mar in Portugal investigated the factors influencing plastic ingestion in young fish. Müller explains, “Larvae and young fish, which are vital for fish populations, are particularly sensitive to environmental stress. Additionally, juvenile sea bream have an omnivorous diet, making them vulnerable to plastic ingestion.”

Despite the significant impact of plastic on fish and their young, much remains unknown about the precise effects and implications. Müller’s research focused on the white sea bream, a species that relies on the Ria Formosa lagoon in southern Portugal as a nursery. These fish are found in tropical and temperate waters worldwide, including the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans.

The researchers collected samples over several months from five sites with varying degrees of human influence. They examined the size, weight, and stomach contents of the juvenile sea bream to determine their food preferences. The team also gathered data on the prey organisms consumed by the sea bream and the presence of microplastic pollution in the water and seafloor.

The study revealed that the young sea bream had a diverse diet, with different individuals preferring crustaceans, insects, worms, or a vegetarian diet of algae and seagrass. However, plastic particles were found in the stomachs of fish that mainly consumed plant-based food. Müller explains, “Young sea bream can distinguish between edible items and non-edible ones. They can crack shells with their teeth and spit out fragments, including larger plastic fragments. But in some cases, plastic fibers were intertwined with seaweed and other plant materials, indicating unnoticed ingestion.”

Fish residing in areas closer to urban development, such as cities or beach resorts, ingested more plastic due to higher pollution levels in those locations. This increased plastic intake can have adverse health effects on fish and potentially lead to death. Understanding the factors influencing plastic ingestion and identifying vulnerable life stages and populations among coastal fish species are crucial for mitigating the degradation of fish populations and preserving marine ecosystems.

Müller plans to expand her research to commercially important species such as anchovies and sardines, which have different feeding habits as filter feeders. These species may be more susceptible to plastic pollution due to their less selective feeding behavior. Additionally, she aims to investigate the ingestion of microplastics by fish species that migrate between surface waters and the deep sea, potentially serving as carriers of plastic particles.

The study’s findings were published in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes.

More information:

Carolin Müller et al, Variability of prey preferences and uptake of anthropogenic particles by juvenile white seabream in a coastal lagoon nursery ground, Environmental Biology of Fishes (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s10641-023-01423-z

Provided by Leibniz-Zentrum für Marine Tropenforschung (ZMT)

Citation:

Study investigates how young fish ingest plastic (2023, June 15)

retrieved 15 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-young-fish-ingest-plastic.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference