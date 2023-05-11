In every aspect, Tears of the Kingdom surpasses Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to Breath of the Wild and improves upon it in many ways. It is more visually impressive and built from the ground up for the Switch’s hardware. It also offers new mechanics like ‘Zonai’ construction and ‘Ultrahand’ that allow players to create their own adventure. Other quality-of-life upgrades include better recipe displays and quick access to menus. However, the game is not as impactful as its predecessor because it’s a true sequel. The world and mechanics are mostly the same, with some changes in regions. Despite taking place in the same world as Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom still fosters a sense of exploration because of the new regions like Sky and Depths. The game offers new powers like ‘Fuse,’ ‘Ascend’ and ‘Recall’ that the player can use to solve puzzles in the game’s various dungeons. Zonai items offer even more freedom to solve puzzles creatively. Although the game has its flaws, it is a polished take on the open world direction of the Zelda franchise.





