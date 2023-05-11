Stick Together: Jayme Brodie Auctions Her First MG Graphic Novel

Jayme Brodie has sold her first middle-grade graphic novel, Stick Together, at auction. The story follows twelve-year-old Izzy, who is thrilled to become fast friends with her new neighbor Brie and join her school’s field hockey team. However, her growing friendship and crush on Amira could come between them and tear the team apart.

Brooklyn-based artist Jayme Brodie specializes in adorable characters, colorful illustrations, and engaging comics. She has previously worked with clients such as First Second, Ooly, Society of Illustrators, Ask Magazine, and Holler Studios. Brodie is also the founder of Pink Clover Press, where she organizes art and comic anthology projects with wholesome themes.

Stick Together has been acquired by Feiwel and Friends, a subsidiary of Macmillan Press, known for innovative children’s fiction and nonfiction literature. The book is set to release in the spring of 2026. Brodie’s agent, Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary, negotiated the deal for world rights.

Azantian Literary, founded in 2014, is dedicated to guiding the careers of both new and established voices in fiction and nonfiction. Jennifer Azantian focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and adult readers, representing bestselling and award-winning writers. She is currently open for children’s graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular interest in inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.

