New PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Games in May: Featuring The Legend of Zelda – Tears of the Kingdom, Redfall, and More

It’s time to discuss the biggest games coming out each month, and in May we have some highly anticipated titles. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly the highlight of the month, a sequel to the defining game of the last decade. The game takes place in an expanded Hyrule kingdom with floating Sky Islands, featuring new sandbox abilities, and the ability to rewind time to fight malevolent forces. This game releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

Redfall is already out on PC and Xbox Series S/X. In this game, you head out into the titular island town to lay waste to a legion of vampires. It can be played in both solo and co-op modes.

Middle-earth fans can sneak through iconic locations plucked from author J.R.R. Tolkien’s works in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which launches May 25. The beloved roguelike Darkest Dungeon is getting a sequel, and it’s out on May 8. System Shock remake and Amnesia: The Bunker fill out the horror quota this month, and let’s not forget Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on the old-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles on May 5.

Here are the nine biggest titles coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Android, and iOS in May 2023:

– Redfall – May 2, PC and Xbox Series S/X

– Laya’s Horizon – May 2, Android, iOS (Netflix)

– Darkest Dungeon II – May 8, PC

– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, Nintendo Switch

– Humanity – May 16, PC, PS4, PS5, PS VR, PS VR2

– Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – May 23, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

– Amnesia: The Bunker – May 23, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Check these games out and experience the fun and excitement!





Reference