Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the … [+] World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

A groundbreaking report, based on confidential sources within the US government, reveals that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were the first individuals to contract the virus responsible for triggering the global COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in millions of fatalities worldwide.

The investigation disclosed to the public highlights interviews conducted with multiple US government officials. These officials affirm that Ben Hu, who spearheaded WIV’s research on coronaviruses, became one of the “patient zeros” after contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in November 2019.

According to sources, individuals within WIV named Hu, Yu Ping, and Yan Zhu are strongly suspected to be among the first cases of Covid-19 infection.

If substantiated, this report contradicts the widely-held belief that the virus was not accidentally released from the Wuhan coronavirus lab, but rather emerged from a nearby wet market known for selling exotic meats, including pangolin.

The “lab leak theory” initially surfaced during the early stages of the pandemic but was often dismissed by authorities, experts, and media representatives.

Adding to the complexity, conflicting reports over recent years have supported both the lab leak hypothesis and the narrative of a zoonotic virus emerging from the wet market.

The report published in Public credits the collaborative efforts of journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag.

When asked about the certainty surrounding the identities of the three WIV scientists who displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the autumn of 2019, a source responded, “100%,” as stated in the report.

WIV representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment.