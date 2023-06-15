Raylan Givens Prepares for Yet Another Intense Standoff

It has been a while since we last witnessed the thrilling shootout scenes of Raylan Givens (played by Timothy Olyphant). But fear not, because our beloved US Marshall will continue to deliver his unique brand of justice in the upcoming series, Justified: City Primeval, set in Detroit. Although he finds himself in a new city and a different phase of life, Raylan’s killer attitude remains intact. In a recent tease released by the series’ official Twitter account, we catch a glimpse of this fresh take on the character.

The brief clip introduces us to Raylan’s newest nemesis, Clement Mansel, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman (played by Boyd Holbrook). He is depicted as a “killer who enjoys it,” and subsequent clips reveal just how brutal and menacing he is. Clement makes any enemy Raylan has faced before pale in comparison. The excitement builds as Raylan confidently challenges him to a shooting match, and we all know the outcome.

What to Expect from Justified: City Primeval While the original series was based on Elmore Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole, this upcoming series adapts City Primeval. The story finds Raylan in a new chapter of his life, having left Kentucky 15 years ago to start afresh in Miami and focus on being a good father to his teenage daughter. The previously released trailer indicates that Clement is the kind of adversary who will stop at nothing to hurt Raylan, even going so far as to befriend his daughter. Stopping Clement becomes a matter of life and death.

“If you’re bringing Raylan back, you put him up against a really, really bad guy who doesn’t have any problem killing people, because Raylan could die,” revealed co-showrunner Dave Andron about Clement. However, Holdbrook’s violent sociopath is not the only foe that Raylan will face in the upcoming series. He will also have to confront his formidable defense attorney, Carolyn Wilder (played by Aunjanue Ellis), who has her own hidden motives. With no guarantee of survival, the stakes will be high when these three characters collide.

The series is co-showrun and developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, with Michael Dinner also taking on directing duties. In addition to the aforementioned cast, the miniseries includes Vivian Olyphant as Raylan’s daughter Willa Givens, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Victor Williams as Wendell, and Ravi Patel as Rick Newley.

Justified: City Primeval is set to premiere on July 18th on FX. Be sure to check out the exciting new clip below:





