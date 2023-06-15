VG247’s Review of Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear (2023) takes the captivating stories of the previous installments, Layers of Fear (2016) and Layers of Fear 2 (2019), and reimagines them using Unreal Engine 5. This powerful remastering not only enhances the visual experience but also immerses players in a mind-bending journey through the twisted minds of mad creatives. Step into the shoes of The Writer, a new character tasked with unraveling the haunting tales of The Artist and The Actor, while facing your own enigmatic challenges within the confines of a mysterious lighthouse.

The game begins with a thrilling premise – you have won a competition to write a book about a deeply enigmatic and tragic figure from the world of modern art. As you explore the labyrinthine corridors of the lighthouse, you will encounter eerie phone calls reminiscent of the infamous P.T. demo that inspired this game. Soon, you find yourself transported to the extravagant home of The Painter and his family, where familiar scenes of disarray, candlelit rooms, and foreboding letters from pest control greet you. However, the standout difference lies in the stunning visual quality achieved through Unreal Engine 5, making Layers of Fear (2023) an absolute visual masterpiece.

Much like its predecessors and the influential P.T. demo, Layers of Fear (2023) keeps players on their toes with its mind-altering illusions. Rooms transform before your eyes, ordinary paintings morph into something otherworldly, and shadows resembling The Artist’s wife slither through the corridors. As these distortions intensify, you find yourself questioning the boundaries between reality and illusion in this nightmarish landscape. It is as if you are trapped in purgatory, compelled to confront the trauma that haunts the characters, with the hope of escaping these perpetual nightmares.

However, along with its innovative design and gripping narrative, Layers of Fear (2023) also suffers from technical issues. Glitches and visual anomalies disrupt the otherwise seamless experience, with items and documents mysteriously appearing in unexpected places. Walls flicker, prompts disappear, and even teleportation through walls occurs, breaking the immersion and occasionally forcing players to restart. Similarly, the second half of the game, The Actor’s story, presents its own set of challenges. Subtitles malfunction, control settings cease to work, and the storytelling loses its impact compared to The Artist’s captivating tale.

Despite these flaws, The Painter’s story continues to engage players, especially in its later stages. The decadent home once filled with luxury deteriorates into a haunting manifestation of ash, decay, and haunting memories. The constant spasms of dolls and candelabras create an unsettling atmosphere, while the presence of the injured wife and the enigmatic child further enhance the chilling narrative. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for The Actor’s story, which falls short in comparison. The suspense builds less effectively, the storytelling lacks impact, and the writing appears weaker. Piecing together the story of a deranged director aboard a powerful ship, accompanied by a crew, becomes a tedious task filled with horror tropes that confuse rather than enlighten.

Nevertheless, the ambition of Layers of Fear (2023) must be commended. The Actor’s story introduces new gameplay elements, such as sprinting, crawling, and climbing, while incorporating deeper puzzles. The disorienting tricks employed feel more subtle, and the immersive illusions match the intensity of the first half of the game. However, despite these commendable additions, The Actor’s story fails to captivate as much as The Artist’s or The Writer’s. The ambitious concept ultimately becomes tiresome as players navigate through an abundance of horror references and mannequin-related gimmicks, detracting from the overall impact of the remake.

In conclusion, Layers of Fear (2023) begins with a strong and captivating start, but loses its way due to overstretched ambition in the second half. Bloober Team showcases their potential for greatness, yet fails to maintain a cohesive and immersive experience throughout. While the remastered visuals impress, the fragmented storytelling and abundance of references compromise the overall quality. Layers of Fear (2023) is a rollercoaster ride that veers off course, leaving players with a sense of missed potential.





