Experience Mortal Kombat 1 Early Access Stress Test: Enjoy MK1 Next Week, No Pre-Order Required

If you’re eager to get your hands on Mortal Kombat 1 before its official release in September, there’s good news for you. NetherRealm has announced an online “stress test” that will take place next weekend. From June 23 at 4pm BST until June 26 at the same time, the servers will be put through their paces in preparation for the launch. Unlike the gameplay beta this summer, which was only available to pre-order customers, the stress test is open to everyone and does not require a pre-order.

To participate in the stress test, fans will need to sign up on the Mortal Kombat 1 website and create a Warner Games account. Selection for the stress test will be random, and successful applicants will receive a digital code via email on June 21. Make sure to check your email before the launch to see if you’ve been chosen.

It’s important to note that the stress test is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users. There is no information yet about whether there will be an additional test for PC or Switch users in the future. The good news is that you don’t need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to participate.

During the gameplay demo next week, players will have the opportunity to try out the 1-v-1 online multiplayer and the Klassic Towers mode for single-player. One exciting feature that will be showcased in the stress test is the new Kameo feature in Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm describes it as a roster of partner characters that can assist players during matches, offering new gameplay possibilities.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19. However, if you purchase the Premium or Kollector’s Edition, you will have the privilege of playing the game starting on September 14. Additionally, all pre-order customers will have access to the closed beta taking place in August.





