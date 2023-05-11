Hands-On With Google Pixel Tablet: A Brilliant Concept

The last time Google released an Android-powered tablet was back in 2015, prior to the Pixel lineup. Now, the company has launched a new tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet, which marks the first time a tablet has been designed specifically not to be constantly in use. The tablet’s design resembles that of Nest smart displays, with a curved build and thick bezels around the 10.95-inch display screen. However, the device’s dock is what sets it apart, aimed at solving the issue of unused, dead tablets. The dock charges the tablet using a magnetic four-pin connector and turns it into a smart display using Google Photos, Chromecast and smart home controls. While the dock is a great idea, it has a fatal flaw – it only works when the tablet is attached, rendering it useless when removed. The tablet comes with two 8MP cameras and can access the Google Play Store, but there is no first-party stylus or keyboard. The Google Pixel Tablet comes with a tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Its display screen has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 in a 16:10 aspect ratio and has no expandable storage.





