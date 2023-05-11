Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Released, Along with System Requirements

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has released a gameplay trailer, confirming earlier leaks that the game will be released on August 25. This marks the first release in the AC franchise since 2012. The trailer offers a glimpse at the various mech types, their attack patterns, and key story details. Producer Yasunori Ogura confirmed in an IGN interview that Armored Core 6 will feature a brand-new story that is not directly linked to previous titles. Bandai Namco, the publisher, also unveiled pricing details and system requirements for the game.

Developer FromSoftware has used its years of experience in the genre to revitalize Armored Core VI for the modern era. It is set on a devastated dystopian planet, Rubicon 3, which was reduced to flames and ashes after an unstable energy source called Coral went out of control. The rare substance surfaces once again fifty years after the catastrophe, causing extra-terrestrial corporate forces to send out their mechs in an attempt to invade the planet and acquire Coral. The forces are at war with the natives who resist the advances, and our character, a lone AC pilot, is thrust into that war.

The gameplay trailer is full of mech-crunching action as our AC is seen sliding around the map via thrusters and gunning down enemies while airborne. Assault Boost is a new button-activated feature that instantly switches between long-range to close-range melee fighting modes by closing down the distance. FromSoftware has added a version of Elden Ring’s riposte mechanic, where if an AC takes too many hits over a short period, its guard will fall, leaving them vulnerable to a massive attack. FromSoftware is also known for its ingenious boss designs and promises a lot of them in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will challenge players to fight against ginormous, abnormal mechs. The gameplay loop will be focused on customization with players assembling mechs and swapping out parts to fare better in battles. The game is not entirely combat-heavy, as its main campaign will have players scour around town to recover data logs and perform other side activities.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon PC system requirements

FromSoftware has released the minimum system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game requires at least an Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. The game also requires 65GB of storage space.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ‘Minimum’ PC requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)

RAM: 12GB

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon price and editions

The game will be available on PC (Steam) for Rs. 2,499 for the Standard Edition and Rs. 2,699 for the Deluxe Edition. On PlayStation, the Standard Edition is set at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99 and the Deluxe Edition is set at Rs. 4,799/ $69.99. On Xbox, the Standard Edition prices are the same, but the Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,974. Publisher Bandai Namco has also listed Collector’s and Premium Collector’s Editions on their official website, which include some physical accessories such as a figurine, a steelbook, a hardcover artbook, stickers, and more. They are priced at $229.99 and $449.99, respectively.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will release on August 25, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.