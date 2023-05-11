NECA’s “Toony Terrors” Line Welcomes Famous Characters from “Saw” Franchise

2023 has already been another great year for returning horror franchises. Scream and Evil Dead have been lighting up the box office while Valak the evil nun will soon be haunting her way back to the big screen in the Conjuring universe sequel The Nun 2. However, one of the more killer comebacks still to come this year belongs to the Saw franchise which is debuting its tenth installment, Saw X, this Fall. The most exciting part about the upcoming film is that it will see the return of Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw. Now, in honor of that, NECA has unveiled their new Jigsaw and Billy “Toony Terrors” figures.

The six-inch figures see the Jigsaw killer and Billy the Puppet done in a playful Saturday morning cartoon style. However, if you’ve seen the films, these figures are anything but playful. Jigsaw comes in his signature red and black hooded robe with his deadly arm blade attached and has two head sculpts. One of Bell’s face and one of Jigsaw wearing his iconic pig mask. The Bell head sculpt is particularly impressive as they captured the actor’s likeness perfectly despite the cartoonish style. Billy on the other hand is ready for a grand entrance as this terrifying puppet comes with their red tricycle. The final accessory in this set is the reverse bear trap. It’s arguably the most iconic trap and image from the entire franchise, so it will bring a smile to any horror fan’s face. The Toony Terrors line over the last number of years has been a great affordable option to counter NECA’s more premium figures. Saw now joins a long list of historic franchises in the line which includes Halloween, Evil Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Conjuring, The Shining, and IT.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Legacy of Saw

While Saw and Jigsaw are household names today, when the original film created by director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell released 2004, no one knew it would be horror’s next hot yearly franchise. The original film was this grimy puzzle box with a simple premise of two strangers locked in a room together. It endlessly tortured its audience thanks to the disgusting bathroom aesthetic. Bell’s idealistic killer and elaborate traps weren’t the focus of the first film, but Jigsaw was at the center of one of the best twist endings in horror history. It’s something that truly needs to be seen to be believed. Wan and Whannell would become horror iconics after this, going on to create other genre cult classics like Dead Silence, The Conjuring, and Insidious. However, it’s rare for filmmakers to create an entire sub-gerne with just one film, but with Saw the “torture porn” sub-genre was born.



Image via Lionsgate RELATED: From ‘Evil Dead’ to ‘Saw’: The 13 Bloodiest Horror Films of All Time, Ranked Saw would fall victim to the yearly horror release for the next half decade and further explore its more soap opera style storylines and Jigsaw’s complicated backstory. That was for better or for worse depending on what horror fan you ask. Despite being dead in continuity, Jigsaw is returning for Saw X after the last film, the under-appreciated Spiral: From the Book of Saw, dealt with a copycat killer. When Does Saw X Release? Saw X releases in theaters on October 27, 2023. Jigsaw and Billy’s Toony Terrors will be killing their way to store shelves a month prior in September. You can find more information about the figures on FOLLOW us ON GOOGLE NEWS





Reference