Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome to Safeguard Against Scammers

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued an urgent warning for users of Google Chrome. The government body has discovered new security vulnerabilities in certain versions of the popular web browser that can potentially compromise users’ data and information. Classified as “high severity,” these vulnerabilities could be exploited by remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

The affected versions of Google Chrome include:

Versions prior to 114.0.5735.133 for Mac and Linux

Versions prior to 114.0.5735.133/134 for Windows

The vulnerabilities in Google Chrome are a result of various issues, such as use after free in Autofill payments, WebRTC, and WebXR, as well as Type Confusion in V8. These vulnerabilities can be triggered when a user unknowingly visits a specially crafted web page designed to exploit the weaknesses.

To protect themselves from potential attacks, all Google Chrome users are strongly advised to take immediate action. Follow these steps:

Update Google Chrome:

Make sure to update your Google Chrome browser to the latest version as soon as possible. Visit the official Google Chrome website or use the browser’s built-in update feature to install the most recent version. It is recommended to update to version 114.0.5735.133 for Mac and Linux, and versions 114.0.5735.133/134 for Windows. These updates include patches that address the identified vulnerabilities.

Additional Measures for Protection: