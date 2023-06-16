Special Appearance: Harrison Ford Portrayed Indiana Jones on TV

American actor Harrison Ford (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the 1990s, the renowned actor Harrison Ford took a break from his big screen roles to make a special appearance on television as Indiana Jones, a character he is well-known for.

During this decade, no new Indiana Jones films were released, with the last installment being “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” in 1989. However, fans were treated to a television show called “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” which explored the character’s earlier adventures. Although the show had an interesting concept, it often felt more like a series of encounters with famous figures rather than thrilling adventures.

One notable aspect of the show was the portrayal of an older Indiana Jones by George Hall. Each episode would begin and end with Hall’s version of Indy telling a story to his family, with the majority of the episode being a flashback featuring younger actors Corey Carrier and Sean Patrick Flannery. When the series was later released on DVD, George Lucas re-edited the episodes into mini-movies, removing the elder Indy scenes.

One particular episode titled “Young Indiana Jones and the Mystery of the Blues” featured Harrison Ford reprising his role as Indiana Jones. Set in 1950 Wyoming, the episode follows Indy and his friend Greyhound as they escape pursuers in a snowstorm. Seeking shelter in a cabin, Indy tells Greyhound a story set in 1920 Chicago, involving jazz and encounters with famous figures like Ernest Hemingway and Eliot Ness.

However, the episode takes a surprising turn with a unique ending. As the bad guys arrive and steal the relic, Indy starts playing the saxophone loudly and causes the snow from the roof to bury the thieves, allowing him and Greyhound to retrieve the relic and escape.

This rare appearance of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones can now be watched on Disney Plus, which has uploaded the re-edited movie versions of the series. Alongside Ford’s appearance, the show also features cameo appearances by stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christopher Lee, Daniel Craig, and Elizabeth Hurley.

About the author

Curtis Roberts I am a passionate writer who loves to share stories and experiences with my readers.











Reference