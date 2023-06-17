Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal Successfully Proceeds as Microsoft Outplays Gamers’ Opposition

Microsoft successfully overcame a potential legal hurdle in its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of the popular video game Call of Duty. In a recent ruling, a US judge denied a request from private plaintiffs to block the acquisition, stating that the gamers had not demonstrated they would suffer irreparable harm if the merger proceeded. Microsoft and its legal team argue that the deal will ultimately benefit consumers.

The judge also dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim that Microsoft would limit access to the game, stating that there was no evidence to suggest that current versions of Call of Duty would stop working after the merger. Additionally, the judge stated that it was unlikely that Microsoft would make any future versions of the game exclusive to its platform before a ruling on the merits of the deal.

Despite losing this preliminary round, the gamers’ lawyer confirmed that they would continue to challenge the acquisition, citing strong evidence that it violates US antitrust law. The deal has already received antitrust approval in the European Union but still faces regulatory scrutiny in the US, China, and South Korea. The British competition authorities have rejected the deal, and Microsoft has until May 24 to appeal the decision.

Under US antitrust law, private plaintiffs have the right to sue over mergers and acquisitions. The court previously dismissed the gamers’ initial lawsuit for lack of factual support, but allowed them to file an amended complaint. Microsoft’s motion to dismiss the case is currently pending.

