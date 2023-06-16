GI Joe Classified HasLab Dragonfly Surpasses Funding Goal, Glenda Unlocked as Next Stretch Tier

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: dragonfly, gi joe, gi joe classified, hasbro, haslab

The next unlock on the HasLab GI Joe Classified Dragonfly is Jane “Glenda” Mullighan, a deep cut for fans and collectors.

Collectors of GI Joe Classified wasted no time in funding the new HasLab Dragonfly helicopter, achieving the goal in less than two days. Over the weekend, the first figure tier, Night Force Rip Cord, was unlocked. Now, the second-tier unlock has been revealed as Jane “Glenda” Mulligan. Glenda was never released in the USA during the original 3.75 inch figure line, but gained popularity in Argentina through the Plastirama Toy Company. Many believe that a classic version of Glenda will soon be released in the GI Joe Classified line. To unlock Glenda, the campaign needs to reach 16,000 backers by July 17th. A third figure will also be unlocked at 19,000 backers. Check out Glenda and more campaign details here.









GI Joe Classified Dragonfly Details

“While on a covert mission infiltrating Cobra Island, our G.I. Joe operative uncovered secret plans by Cobra to unleash a fleet of heavily armored tanks in their bid for world domination. That intelligence prompted G.I. Joe High Command to authorize commissioning HasLab developers to mass produce a Joe vehicle with significant counter-strike capabilities. The results of that collaboration are the very first G.I. Joe Assault Copter Dragonfly (XH-1) in 6-inch scale. This two-seat Assault Copter offering represents the pinnacle of G.I. Joe’s anti-armor technology. It’s a massive 34.09 inches/865.79 MM long from the tip of the front turret barrel to tail, 11.33 inches/287.92 MM tall from skids to rotor, and 13.77 inches/349.76 MM wide wing tip to wing tip. It’s certain to send a shiver down the slithery spine of every Cobra within sight.”









Elaborately-detailed Command Cockpit Interior: The copter pilot and gunner sit buckled with a 4-point harness in front of specialized illuminated instrument control panels. You can pose each figure operating the center, floor-mounted control stick, and throttle controls maneuvering around and locking in on an oncoming H.I.S.S.

Detachable “Gull-wing” Canopy: The vehicle comes with a “gull-wing” functioning canopy with a forward port entry for the gunner and a rear starboard entry for the pilot. The canopy detaches for easier access.

Multiple Customizable Armaments: Customize your XH-1 loadout with detachable weapon accessories:

2 Creeper missiles

2 70MM unguided rocket launchers

2 Jester Missile racks to hold 8 Jester Missiles

Removable laser-guided stationary 160MM Cannon Pod with belt-fed ammo that connects to the port side of the chopper