PC Users Won’t Have Access to Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test or Beta

The anticipation for Mortal Kombat 1 is at an all-time high, especially among long-time fans who are excited to see elements from the PS2 era incorporated into the game.

Unfortunately, PC players won’t receive the same level of attention before the release date.

Mortal Kombat 1 looks promising, so why is PC being sidelined?

NetherRealm recently announced a closed online stress test for the game, but disappointingly, it will not be available for PC. The stress test, which you can currently sign up for, is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The purpose of this stress test is to identify any potential issues with the game’s online play. It will only be accessible from June 23 to June 26, and participation is not guaranteed even if you register.

Moreover, the stress test is limited to players in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe, and cross-play will not be supported. Emails notifying players who are selected will be sent out on June 21.

While it’s understandable that PC players are excluded from the stress test, it’s perplexing that they will also miss out on the game’s beta. The beta, scheduled for August, is advertised as a pre-order bonus exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.





A disappointing reality for PC players.

This discrepancy becomes more puzzling considering that the PC version is priced at $70, the same as its console counterparts. One could argue that NetherRealm wants to prevent players from delving into the game’s code and leaking information about upcoming fighters or playing the game for longer than intended, similar to the issues faced by Street Fighter 6 before its release.

Additionally, it’s important to note that QLOC, a studio that previously worked on Mortal Kombat 12 and Mortal Kombat X, is responsible for developing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1.

Given these factors, it’s evident that PC is no longer a platform where fighting games go unnoticed. Street Fighter 6 recently set new sales and concurrent player records on Steam, surpassing any Mortal Kombat game that previously held the title of the top-selling fighting game. Despite the potential challenges, releasing games early on PC demonstrates a commitment to the platform.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch starting on September 19.