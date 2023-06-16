The Director of ‘The Flash’ Officially Tackles Batman in James Gunn’s DC Universe

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

The future of the DC Universe has just gotten brighter with the appointment of director Andy Muschietti for the upcoming project Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn previously announced The Brave and the Bold as part of the rebooted DCU’s new slate of projects, including Superman Legacy and Creature Commandos. Now, Muschietti has been confirmed as the director for The Brave and the Bold, impressing Gunn and Safran with his work on The Flash. In a joint statement, Gunn and Safran expressed their confidence in Muschietti’s ability:

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan […] It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes.”

The Brave and the Bold will be produced by Muschietti and his production company Double Dream, along with Gunn and Safran. The film will focus on bringing the “Bat family” to the big screen, including characters like Robin. Gunn previously announced that the Robin character will be the Damian Wayne version, based on the work of comic author Grant Morrison.

Gunn and Safran also expressed their confidence in the team behind The Brave and the Bold, including Muschietti and Barbara. They said, “[W]e couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

In his previous opinion, Gunn described The Flash as one of the greatest comic book movies of all time. While this praise could be seen as biased, it is still an exciting step forward for The Brave and the Bold as it now has a director attached. However, DC is still searching for a screenwriter for the project. Gunn will be directing Superman Legacy based on his own script.

About the author

Danny Peterson Danny Peterson covers entertainment news for WGTC and has previously written about various topics such as housing, homelessness, the coronavirus pandemic, historic 2020 Oregon wildfires, and racial justice protests. Originally from Juneau, Alaska, Danny holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Alaska Southeast and a Master’s in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Oregon. He has contributed to The Portland Observer, worked as a digital enterprise reporter at KOIN 6 News, and is the co-producer of the award-winning documentary ‘Escape from Eagle Creek.’











Reference