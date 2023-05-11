Former Co-Star Tricked into Terrible Movie by Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan has always been a wonderful addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the MCU as a whole, but maybe her time in the superhero filmmaking scene hasn’t been as insightful as she’d hoped. At least, if Matt Smith has anything to say on the matter, Gillan should think twice before doling out advice on blockbuster films in the future.

The two stars have been great pals ever since appearing as an iconic duo in Doctor Who, Matt Smith as the 11th incarnation of the titular character and Karen Gillan as his companion Amelia Pond, aka the Girl Who Waited. For Smith, the Doctor Who success was followed by a string of other prominent projects like The Crown, while Gillan bagged the role of a lifetime in the MCU as Nebula.

You’d think that appearing in half a dozen Marvel movies over the course of a decade would give her a decent understanding of genre filmmaking and the prospects of each project, but the advice she gave Smith in this regard when he was approached for Morbius ended in utter disaster.

For those of you who don’t know, Smith agreed to appear in Morbius only after giving a call to Karen and asking about her MCU experience. Considering how Morbius turned out, this will never not be funny.

it's so funny to me that Matt Smith decided to be in Morbius because he called up Karen Gillan and asked her how her experience on Guardians was and she said it was great

On the bright side, we never would’ve gotten this masterpiece of a sequence if she never got that call.

Thanks to this call we got this masterpiece

Were it not for his former co-star, Smith might have gone on a great superhero streak in either the MCU or DC. Now, he’ll forever be remembered as the face of Milo in a movie that has been memed to death.

MATT! THEY'RE DIFFERENT STUDIOS!! GUARDIANS IS MADE BY A WHOLE DIFFERENT GROUP OF PEOPLE!!! MATT!!

Then again, perhaps Karen Gillan could make it up to Smith by putting in a good word with James Gunn, who’s gearing up to relaunch the DCU after his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Imagine if both of them appeared in one of Gunn’s planned DCU expansions. Now wouldn’t that be a sight?