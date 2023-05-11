Apple CEO greets customers at India’s inaugural Apple Store

Apple has launched its first physical store in India, with the presence of CEO Tim Cook and Apple retail chief Deidre O’Brien to welcome the first visitors at the store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. A large crowd showed up to witness the event, many reportedly coming from places far beyond India’s main financial hub. Apple’s well-trained staff worked to create a buzz among those waiting to set foot inside. In a Reuters video, Cook appears surprised to see one customer bringing an old Macintosh computer along. Apple is planning to open a second store in New Delhi on Thursday, where Cook will also be present. Until now, Indian customers have been buying Apple gear from the tech giant’s online store or resellers. The new brick-and-mortar stores reflect Apple’s efforts to enter deeper into India’s growing middle class, the world’s second-largest smartphone market with 1.4 billion people, and increase its customer base. With around 525 retail sites in 26 countries, Apple’s decision to open physical sites in India is a statement of intent and a branding exercise that hopes to capture more customers.

According to the company, “Apple’s first retail location in India will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions”. While two new stores will not have a significant revenue impact, it is considered a branding exercise that aims to increase Apple’s customer base and win more customers in the long run.

